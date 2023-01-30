Indian women's cricket team chases down England to win U-19 T20 World Cup 2023 by 7 wickets

1/10

Moneycontrol News

Indian women's cricket team on January 29 won their maiden ICC Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup title with an emphatic seven-wicket victory over England. The Shefali Verma-led squad managed to do what their seniors could not do by clearing the final hurdle at a globe event. [Image: Twitter @BCCIWomen]India first bundled out England for 68 in 17.1 overs and then returned to knock off the paltry target in 14 overs to lift the coveted trophy. [Image: Twitter @BCCIWomen]Indian bowlers' tremendous bowling performance followed by Gongadi Trisha and Soumya Tiwari's knocks helped India defeat England by seven wickets in the summit clash at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom, South Africa. [Image: Twitter @BCCIWomen]Indian bowlers completely dominated the game from the beginning against England in the summit clash. Titas Sadhu provided India with their first wicket of the innings, dismissing England opener Liverty Heap on a two-ball duck. [Image: Twitter @BCCIWomen]Titas Sadhu, Archana Devi and Parshavi Chopra bagged two wickets respectively. Ryana Macdonald Gay scored the highest for England with 19 runs off 24 balls. [Image: Twitter @BCCIWomen]Archana Devi impressed with a stunner catch to dismiss Ryana Macdonald Gay, one of only three England players to reach double figures. [Image: Twitter @BCCIWomen]Chasing a target of 69, India captain Shafali Verma started their world cup winning chase by smashing a beautiful four on Hannah Baker’s delivery. Baker then dismissed Shafali for 15 off 11. England bowlers tried to turn the game back in their hands as captain Grace Scrivens removed dangerous batter Shweta Sehrawat for 5 runs of 6 balls. [Image: Twitter @BCCIWomen]Right-handed batsman Gongadi Trisha then came out to bat. Soumya Tiwari played some aggressive boundaries while Trisha played the anchor role. After 10 overs India needed 21 runs in 60 balls to win. Gongadi Trisha then opened her hands to hammer Ellie Anderson for back-to-back two fours. [Image: Twitter @BCCIWomen]In the 13th over of the innings, Alexa Stonehouse dismissed batter Gongadi Trisha for 24 off 29 deliveries. Soumya Tiwari then led Team India to clinch the inaugural U19 Women’s T20 World Cup title beating England by seven wickets. [Image: Twitter @BCCIWomen]The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a reward of Rs 5 crore for the entire India squad and support staff. [Image: Twitter @BCCIWomen] - With inputs from agencies