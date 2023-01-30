India beat New Zealand by 6 wickets to level three-match T20 series

1/9

Associated Press

India held its nerve with the balls running out to level its three-match T20 series against New Zealand at 1-1 with a six-wicket victory on January 29. (Image: AP)New Zealand failed to reach triple figures, managing only 99-8 after winning the toss and opting to bat first at Lucknow in the second T20 game. India scored 101-4 in 19.5 overs in reply. (Image: AP)New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner was his team's top scorer with 19 not out from 23 deliveries. (Image: AP)Medium quick Arshdeep Singh claimed 2-7 and leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took 1-4, both from two overs, while Deepak Hooda and Kuldeep Yadav each returned 1-17 in four overs to help contain New Zealand. (Image: AP)India's No. 4, Suryakumar Yadav, top-scored with 26 not out off 31 balls. He and captain Hardik Pandya (15 not out off 20) came together with India at 70-4 halfway through the 15th over and paced the chase effectively, leaving the team needing 18 runs to win with 18 balls left. (Image: AP)India required six more runs at the start of the 20th over, which was bowled by Blair Tickner. Home fans had a nervous wait before Yadav struck a winning four off the penultimate delivery. (Image: AP)Michael Bracewell took 1-13 in four overs for New Zealand. (Image: AP)India made one change to its team — Chahal in for pacer Umran Malik — while New Zealand opted for an unchanged side. (Image: AP)New Zealand won the first game at Ranchi by 21 runs. The series decider is at Ahmedabad on February 1. (Image: AP)