In photos: The best moments from IPL 2022 final

IPL 2022 final: Debut team Gujarat Titans lifted the IPL trophy after defeating Rajasthan Royals.
Hardik Pandya led Gujarat Titans to their brilliant win in the IPL 2022 final. (Image credit: @gujarat_titans/Twitter)
Gujarat Titans won the final match by seven wickets. (Image credit: @gujarat_titans/Twitter)
Shubman Gill celebrates his match-winning six. (Image credit: @gujarat_titans/Twitter)
The captain with the IPL trophy. (Image credit: @gujarat_titans/Twitter)
For, Rajasthan Royals this was the first time since their maiden IPL win in 2008 that they qualified for the finals. (Image credit: @rajasthanroyals/Twitter)
"This season was special for us," captain Sanju Samson said. "It was very good to give the fans some happy moments. I am really proud of my team."
The venue of the big final, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, was a sight to behold. (Image credit: @IPL/Twitter)