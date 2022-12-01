FIFA World Cup 2022: Highlights from Day 11

READ MORE

Poland's goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny dives as he saves a goal shot attempt by Argentina's Lionel Messi during the World Cup group C soccer match between Poland and Argentina at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar. (Source: AP)Poland's Kamil Glik, center, tries to block a shot from Argentina's Lionel Messi during the World Cup group C soccer match between Poland and Argentina at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar. (Source: AP)Argentina's Julian Alvarez, front left, is embraced by teammate Enzo Fernandez (24) after scoring a goal during the World Cup group C soccer match between Poland and Argentina at the Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar. (Source: AP)Saudi Arabia's Firas Al-Buraikan reacts at the end of the World Cup group C soccer match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. (Source: AP)Mexico's Hirving Lozano and Saudi Arabia's Salem Al-Dawsari kick the ball during the World Cup group C soccer match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. (Source: AP)Saudi Arabia's Riyadh Sharahili, left, and Mexico's Luis Chavez head the ball during the World Cup group C soccer match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. (Source: AP)A huge word cup trophy is illuminated by fire in the center of the pitch before the World Cup group C soccer match between Saudi Arabia and Mexico, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. (Source: AP)Denmark's Andreas Cornelius, left, and Australia's Harry Souttar jump for the ball during the World Cup group D soccer match between Australia and Denmark, at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Source: AP)A pitch invader jumps during a World Cup group D soccer match between Tunisia and France at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. (Source: AP)Australia's Mitchell Duke controls the ball during the World Cup group D soccer match between Australia and Denmark, at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar. (Source: AP)