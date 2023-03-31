Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani dress exquisitely in traditional garb at NMACC opening ceremony

1/3

Arriving at Nita Ambani’s NMACC launch ceremony in Mumbai were Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani. The couple was spotted pairing up in all-black attire. They both wore ethnic clothing. Anant Ambani can be seen sporting a kurta-pajama combo, while Radhika Merchant was clad in a black saree. The couple posed for the photographers waiting at the location. On the other hand, Anant Ambani sported a bandhgala with silver buttons and a brooch.

Mukesh Ambani, businessman and husband of Nita Ambani, and his daughter Isha also arrived at the event before the pair. The father-daughter pair was also spotted donning cultural attire. Isha was spotted in a lovely white attire, while his father was spotted in a black suit.

Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani, who were also photographed at the occasion, were both dressed elegantly. Akash wore a green kurta combo, while Shloka wore a saree.