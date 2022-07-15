NIRF rankings 2022: List of top Management colleges of India

Moneycontrol News

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad: Like last year, IIM Ahmedabad topped the list of India's top Management colleges this year as well.Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore: IIM Bangalore placed second on the list of top MBA colleges, retaining the same spot from last yearIndian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta: IIM Calcutta rounded up the list of India's top three Management institutes. All three colleges in top 3 retained their spots from last year's NIRF rankings 2021.Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi: IIT Delhi made it to the fourth spot as per NIRF rankings 2022. Last year, it had placed fifth on the list.Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode: Located in Calicut, Kerala, IIM Kozhikode ranked fifth on the list of India's top Management institutes.Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow: IIM Lucknow ranked as the sixth best MBA college of the country.Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore: IIM Indore slipped one place from last year. It ranked 7th as per NIRF 2022.Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI) Jamshedpur: XLRI Jamshedpur was adjudged the 8th best MBA collegeNational Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai: A new entry to the list from last year, NITIE Mumbai was ranked as the ninth best MBA institute of India.Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras: Rounding up the list of top Management colleges in IIT Madras, which was also adjudged the best institute overall in a separate list released by NIRF