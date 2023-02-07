Meet Shark Tank India judges as babies, courtesy AI artwork. See photos

Artificial Intelligence generated artwork of the popular Shark Tank India judges, including former judge Ashneer Grover, portrayed as babies, have gone viral on social media.
“Bhai tya kal laha hai tu?” read a comment under Ashneer Grover’s artwork. (Image: @sahixd/Instagram)
Anupam Mittal took to Twitter and commented on his artwork, "Ye kya bana diya bhai. Kyun sata rahe ho? (what have you made, why are you troubling us?)". (Image: @sahixd/Instagram)
SUGAR cosmetics founder Vineeta Singh’s AI artwork. (Image: @sahixd/Instagram)
"Baby Namita ji has my heart," one user commented on Emcure Pharmaceuticals’ Namita Thapar’s portrait. (Image: @sahixd/Instagram)
Aman Gupta’s artwork didn’t have teeth but had a beard. “He looks like Harry Potter,” one user commented. (Image: @sahixd/Instagram)
Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal’s AI artwork as a baby. The portraits were shared by a digital creator Sahid on Instagram. (Image: @sahixd/Instagram)
Mama Earth founder Ghazal Alagh’s portrait. (Image: @sahixd/Instagram)
CarDekho founder Amit Jain’s AI portrait as a baby. (Image: @sahixd/Instagram)