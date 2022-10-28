These low volatile stocks are darlings of conservative hybrid funds. Do you own any?

Total number of schemes that held the stock: 19
MFs’ investment value: Rs 429 crore
Schemes with notable allocation to the stock: LIC MF Debt Hybrid, Navi Regular Savings and Sundaram Debt Oriented Hybrid Fund
Total number of schemes that held the stock: 17
MFs’ investment value: Rs 249 crore
Schemes with notable allocation to the stock: DSP Regular Savings, HSBC Regular Savings and UTI Regular Savings Fund
Total number of schemes that held the stock: 15
MFs’ investment value: Rs 133 crore
Schemes with notable allocation to the stock: Navi Regular Savings, DSP Regular Savings and Sundaram Debt Oriented Hybrid Fund
Total number of schemes that held the stock: 15
MFs’ investment value: Rs 226 crore
Schemes with notable allocation to the stock: LIC MF Debt Hybrid, HSBC Regular Savings and UTI Regular Savings Fund
Total number of schemes that held the stock: 15
MFs’ investment value: Rs 125 crore
Schemes with notable allocation to the stock: Navi Regular Savings, Bank of India Conservative Hybrid and LIC MF Debt Hybrid Fund
Total number of schemes that held the stock: 15
MFs’ investment value: Rs 179 crore
Schemes with notable allocation to the stock: Bank of India Conservative Hybrid, HDFC Hybrid Debt and Kotak Debt Hybrid Fund
Total number of schemes that held the stock: 14
MFs’ investment value: Rs 228 crore
Schemes with notable allocation to the stock: ICICI Pru Regular Savings, Navi Regular Savings and Franklin India Debt Hybrid Fund
Total number of schemes that held the stock: 13
MFs’ investment value: Rs 76 crore
Schemes with notable allocation to the stock: Sundaram Debt Oriented Hybrid, L&T Conservative Hybrid and Franklin India Debt Hybrid Fund
Total number of schemes that held the stock: 13
MFs’ investment value: Rs 46 crore
Schemes with notable allocation to the stock: Bank of India Conservative Hybrid, Navi Regular Savings and HSBC Regular Savings Fund
Total number of schemes that held the stock: 11
MFs’ investment value: Rs 27 crore
Schemes with notable allocation to the stock: LIC MF Debt Hybrid, L&T Conservative Hybrid and Bank of India Conservative Hybrid Fund
Disclosure: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary