In Pics: Trees uprooted, traffic disrupted after heavy rain, strong winds lash Delhi-NCR

Heavy rainfall, accompanied by strong winds, lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Monday morning. The storm uprooted trees, disrupted traffic and led to several flight delays and cancellations.
Delhi woke up to strong winds and heavy rainfall on Monday. Visuals from the national capital show trees uprooted by the thunderstorm. Pictured here: an uprooted tree blocking a road in Delhi Cantonment (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)
A tree uprooted in Dhaula Kuan after heavy rainfall battered the area on Monday morning (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)
Aviation veteran and Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor shared photos from Gurugram, where "much-needed" rainfall also led to waterlogged roads. (Image credit: TheSanjivKpaoor/Twitter)
Waterlogging was reported from several parts of Gurugram in Haryana (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)
Commuters in Delhi-NCR were faced with lengthy jams after rainfall and waterlogging disrupted traffic. (Image credit: JaiveerShergill/Twitter)