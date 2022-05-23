In Pics: Trees uprooted, traffic disrupted after heavy rain, strong winds lash Delhi-NCR

Moneycontrol News

Delhi woke up to strong winds and heavy rainfall on Monday. Visuals from the national capital show trees uprooted by the thunderstorm. Pictured here: an uprooted tree blocking a road in Delhi Cantonment (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)A tree uprooted in Dhaula Kuan after heavy rainfall battered the area on Monday morning (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)Aviation veteran and Jet Airways CEO Sanjiv Kapoor shared photos from Gurugram, where "much-needed" rainfall also led to waterlogged roads. (Image credit: TheSanjivKpaoor/Twitter)Waterlogging was reported from several parts of Gurugram in Haryana (Image credit: ANI/Twitter)Commuters in Delhi-NCR were faced with lengthy jams after rainfall and waterlogging disrupted traffic. (Image credit: JaiveerShergill/Twitter)