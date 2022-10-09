In pics: 95 of Kolkata's best Durga idols participate in carnival

The community puja committees took part in a colourful parade on Red Road, showcasing the brilliant craftsmanship which was on display during the five-day festival. (Image credit: @ATANUBA22595125/Twitter)The Durga Puja carnival audience consisted Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, representatives of UNESCO and diplomats of different countries. (Image credit: @TreesFowlUtter/Twitter)Puja committees such as College Square, Sreebhumi Sporting Club and Singhi Park displayed their traditional idols, accompanied by beats of dhak and cultural performances. (Image credit: @FirhadHakim/Twitter)All the 95 participating puja committees have received the state-sponsored 'Biswa Bangla' award. (Image credit: @TreesFowlUtter/Twitter)Every puja committee was given three minutes for cultural performances near the main dais where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was sitting along with her cabinet colleagues, top government officials and other dignitaries. (Image credit: @ATANUBA22595125/Twitter)The programme started at 4.30 pm and went on till 9.15 pm, because of which several major thoroughfares of the city were blocked, leading to road diversions and rush hour traffic pile-up. (Image credit: @TreesFowlUtter/Twitter)