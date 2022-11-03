ICU for birds, blankets for elephants: Assam preps to keep animals safe in winter

The Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation & Conservation in Assam have arranged for specially-built ICU for birds to keep them safe in winter. (Image credit: ANI)Special blankets have been arranged for the elephants in the region. (Image credit: ANI)Heaters have been arranged for other animals to keep them warm in winter. (Image credit: ANI)Dr Samshul Ali, a veterinary doctor at CWRC, Kaziranga, told Sentinel Assam: "As winter is arriving, we have to take more care of the animals... We have six elephants, two rhinos, one buffalo, leopards and a few birds. " (Image credit: ANI)