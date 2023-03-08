In Pics: What is H3N2 influenza and how to stay safe — All you need to know

1/8

Moneycontrol News

A viral infection with Covid-like symptoms is circulating throughout India. It spreads easily and has led to a surge in influenza hospitalisations. So, here is what is it, and how to stay safe while playing Holi.H3N2 influenza, also known as the “Hong Kong flu,” is a subtype of the Influenza A virus that can cause respiratory illness in humans.According to the India Council of Medical Research (ICMR) H3N2 has resulted in more hospitalisations than other flu subtypes.The flu symptoms caused by H3N2 are similar to symptoms caused by other seasonal influenza viruses.H3N2 influenza is highly contagious. It can spread from person to person from an infected person.If you’re sick with the flu, stay home until 24 hours after your fever has gone down to avoid transmitting the disease.Treatment of an uncomplicated case involves managing symptoms.The IMA recently advised against indiscriminate use of antibiotics for seasonal colds and coughs.