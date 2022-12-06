Top five veggies with highest nutrient: Know the aggregate Nutrient Density Index

Moneycontrol News

The Aggregate Nutrient Density Index, or ANDI, is a scoring system that rates foods on a scale from 1 to 100 based on nutrient content. Developed by Dr. Joel Fuhrman, an American celebrity doctor, ANDI is assigned to whole foods that contain the highest nutrients per calorie.Watercress: The vegetable with the most nutrients per calorie. The peppery flavor of watercress is delicious both raw and cooked.Chinese cabbage: More nutrients, such as folate, a B-vitamin, and vitamins C and K, are found in this.Swiss chard: A lush green vegetable from the same family as beets, tastes somewhat like mild spinach. Despite having less vitamin C per calorie than watercress and Chinese cabbage, Swiss chard is a good source of vitamin K.Beet greens: In terms of flavor and texture, beet greens are similar to spinach, although they have a stronger flavor. These leafy green can be eaten cooked or raw in salads.Spinach: This leafy vegetable is widely available, rich in nutrients like vitamins A, C, and K, and a great source of fibre.