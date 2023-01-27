Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan becomes highest grossing Hindi film on first day, creates 21 records

1/8

Priyanka Roshan

Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone-starrer "Pathaan" has become of the biggest Bollywood films of all time. The film broke several records, not only in India but worldwide too. Shah Rukh Khan has given many hits but Pathaan has emerged as the actor’s highest grossing first and second day movie. (Source: Yash Raj Films poster for Pathaan)After a long-wait, the movie had finally hit the big screens on January 25 and collected a whopping Rs 57 crore (Rs 55 crore in Hindi format and Rs 2 crore in dubbed formats) on the opening day, becoming the biggest Bollywood opener ever.Pathaan collected around Rs 70 crore on the second day collections of the movie by Yash Raj Films on January 26, which was a Republic Day holiday, and thus became the first Hindi film to breach the Rs 70 crore net collection on a single day. Meanwhile, overseas collection was also incredible as it collected Rs 30.70 crore. Pathaan created more history on its second day when it beat its own record for the highest day ever which it set on the opening day. (Image: @pingami_/Twitter)With Pathaan, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone scored her biggest box office opener. The actress has given many blockbusters starring opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Shahid Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. Deepika Padukone's other biggest openers include Happy New Year, Chennai Express, Padmaavat, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.Pathaan also stars John Abraham and ranks as the actor's highest first and second-day grosser. (Screengrab from trailer)Pathaan which collected Rs 57 crore on the first day of release is the highest grossing first day for a non-holiday release.Yash Raj Films’ is the only film studio in India to breach Rs 50 crore NBOC (national box office collection) Barrier with a Hindi film, set in years 2018, 2019 and 2023.Collecting Rs 57 crore on its first day and Rs 70.05 on second, Pathaan has emerged as the highest-grossing opening day Hindi film post COVID-19 pandemic. (Image: AFP)