Kashmir gets its first multiplex after three decades

Moneycontrol News

Kashmir's much-awaited first multiplex opened for public on September 20. With the opening of the multiplex, designed by INOX, in Srinagar, Kashmiris will get a chance to see movies on the big screen after more than three decades as theatre owners downed shutters in the Valley amid threats and attacks by militants in 1989-90. (Image: Twitter @ANI)Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the INOX multiplex in Srinagar. (Image: Twitter @ANI)The multiplex will be thrown open to the public on September 20 with a special screening of Aamir Khan-starrer ‘Lal Singh Chaddha’. Regular shows will start from September 30 with the screening of Vikram Vedha, starring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. (Image: PTI)The scheduled opening of the multiplex comes close on the heels of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurating multipurpose cinema halls — one each in the twin Pulwama and Shopian districts. (Image: Twitter @manojsinha_)The Kashmiri handicrafts of 'khatamband' and 'paper mache' have been used in the cinema hall, which stand out. The premises will also have a food court aimed at promoting the local cuisine. The first multiplex in Kashmir will have three movie theatres with a total capacity of 520 seats. Dolby sound systems have been installed for better audio. (Image: Twitter @ANI)Chairman of the project, Vijay Dhar said that the youngsters should get the same facilities in the cinema that they get outside Kashmir. (Image: Twitter @ANI)Jammu and Kashmir has a long association with the world of cinema. The new film policy and facilities created has once again made the Union Territory the favorite shooting destination and has brought back the golden era of film-making here, the LG said. (Image: Twitter @ANI)