In Pics | How Mahsa Amini's death over hijab sparked protests in Iran

Iranian women are taking off hijab and chopping their hair to protest the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of “morality police”. A look at how the events unfolded. (Image: News18 Creative)

Amini was arrested by the morality police for not complying with the strict dress code on head coverings. She died in hospital on September 16. Her death inspired a wave of protests in Iran with thousands of women and young men taking to streets in various cities. (Image: News18 Creative)

For the last few years, protests against the hijab have been gaining traction in Iran. Several women have taken the unprecedented step of protesting in public without their headscarves. Amini’s death has fuelled these protests once again. (Image: News18 Creative)

Protests broke out at Mahsa Amini’s funeral in her hometown Saqqez. Some women at the ceremony reportedly removed their headscarves in protest at the compulsory wearing of hijabs. Mourners chanted “death to the dictator”. (Image: News18 Creative)

Iran is the only country in the world to impose a mandatory headscarf on both Muslim and non-Muslim women. Since the 1979 Islamic revolution in Iran, the law requires all women, regardless of nationality or religious belief, to wear modest “Islamic” clothing. (Image: News18 Creative)

In 2017, women publicly took off their headscarves in a wave of protests. Since then, authorities have adopted tougher measures and violators face public rebuke, fines or arrest. (Image: News18 Creative)

Guidance Patrol, also known as Gasht-e Ershad, fashion police or morality police was established in 2005. (Image: News18 Creative)

Guidance Patrol is a kind of vice squad in the Law Enforcement Force of Iran. The Guidance Patrol were assigned with the task to arrest people, mostly women, who violate the dress code. (Image: News18 Creative)