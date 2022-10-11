Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: A look at some of his iconic looks from his films

Priyanka Roshan

Deewaar, 1975 | Amitabh Bachchan is known for his iconic Deewar look as an Indian Coolie carrying a badge numbered 786, which plays a powerful and symbolic role in several scenes, before he became a gangster. (Image: imdb)Don, 1978 | Big B played double role in the film – one as the title says, is Don and second his lookalike, Vijay. (Image: Twitter)Yaaraana, 1981 | Amitabh Bachchan’s dance with clothes fitted with electric bulbs from the film is one of his iconic look from his filmy career. (Image: Twitter)Shahenshah, 1988 | Amitabh Bachchan’s look in Shahenshah was one of the most popular looks and is widely recognized. His dialogue “Rishtey mein to hum tumhare baap lagter hai, naam hai Shahenshah” from the film, is also popular. (Image: Twitter)Agneepath, 1990 | The film stars Amitabh as Vijay wearing an all-white suit and Kajal in his eyes to express anger residing in his character’s soul. Amitabh received his first National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in Agneepath. (Image: News18)Bunty Aur Babli, 2005 | Big B’s character as a police wearing leather jacket, tee and a gamcha shows that the legendary actor can pull-off any look with style. (Image: imdb)Paa, 2009 | The megastar looked unrecognizable in Paa as Auro, a 12-year-old boy with an extremely rare genetic disorder called progeria. Bachchan received his third National Film Award for Best Actor at the 57th National Film Awrds for his performance and his fifth Filmfare Award for Best Actor. (Image: imdb)Piku, 2015 | Old man with a beer belly donning a fish hat, Amitabh looked different yet adorable in the character. (Image: imdb)