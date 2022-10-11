Happy 80th Birthday Big B: Here are some of Amitabh Bachchan’s most iconic dialogues

Moneycontrol News

Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 80th birthday today, on October 11. The legendary actor has portrayed many different roles and gave some famous dialogues in the Indian Film Industry. Let’s take a look at some of the iconic dialogues from his films.Deewar, 1975 | “Aaj, khush to bahut hoge tum”Don, 1978 | “Don ko pakadna mushkil hi nahin, naamumkin hai”Kaalia, 1981 | “Hum jahan khade ho jaate hain, line wahi se shuru hoti hain”Shahenshah, 1988 | “Rishte mein toh hum tumhare baap lagte hain, naam hai Shahenshah”Sarkar, 2005 | “Mujhe jo sahi lagta hai main karta hoon, fir chahe wo bhagwan ke khilaaf ho, kanoon ke khilaaf ho ya pure system ke khilaaf”Pink, 2016 | “Humare yaha ghadi ki sui character decide karti hai”