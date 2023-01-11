Golden Globes 2023: RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' wins best original song award; a look at other winners

1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7

READ MORE

Telugu movie RRR's song "Naatu Naatu" created history by becoming the first Indian song to win a Golden Globe Awards for Best Original Song at the 80th annual Golden Awards on January 11. MM Keeravani, the composer of the song, o accepted the award and dedicated it to Rajamouli, Ram Charan and NTR Jr. While accepting the awards he said, "Naatu Naatu is a song of celebration... all we wanted to showcase in the song was lots of stamina and energy. I'm very excited for the great award I received just now. For the first time, it (RRR) has bagged the attention of the international audience, I am very happy for that."Michelle Yeoh poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actress in a motion picture, musical or comedy for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Wednesday.Ke Huy Quan accepting the Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture award for "Everything Everywhere All at Once" at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Wednesday.Colin Farrell accepting the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy award for "The Banshees of Inisherin" during the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Wednesday.Austin Butler poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actor in a motion picture, drama for "Elvis" at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Wednesday.Angela Bassett poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actress in a supporting role in any motion picture for "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Wednesday.Quinta Brunson accepting the Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy award for "Abbott Elementary" during the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Wednesday.