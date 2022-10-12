Diwali 2022: Getting Lakshmi, lights and crackers ready for the festival

An artisan works on a clay idol of Hindu goddess Lakshmi at a workshop ahead of Diwali - the festival of lights, in Hyderabad.A visually impaired man is engaged in a process of making candles to be used for decorations during Diwali, at a workshop inside the premises of Blind Relief Association in New Delhi.Workers lay out firecrackers for drying at a workshop ahead of Diwali on the outskirts of Ahmedabad.An artisan picks up a clay idol of Hindu goddess Lakshmi at a workshop ahead of Diwali, in Hyderabad.A man is engaged in a process of making candles which are popularly used for decorations ahead of Diwali, at a workshop inside the premises of Blind Relief Association in New Delhi.Potters paint earthen lamps ahead of Diwali in Jalandhar.Workers stack firecrackers at a workshop ahead of 'Diwali' festival on the outskirts of Ahmedabad.