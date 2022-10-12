 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Diwali 2022: Getting Lakshmi, lights and crackers ready for the festival

Curated by : Ankita Sengupta
Oct 12, 2022 / 06:59 PM IST

With Diwali around the corner, preparations are in full swing across the country to celebrate the festival of lights.

An artisan works on a clay idol of Hindu goddess Lakshmi at a workshop ahead of Diwali - the festival of lights, in Hyderabad.

A visually impaired man is engaged in a process of making candles to be used for decorations during Diwali, at a workshop inside the premises of Blind Relief Association in New Delhi. Workers lay out firecrackers for drying at a workshop ahead of Diwali on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. An artisan picks up a clay idol of Hindu goddess Lakshmi at a workshop ahead of Diwali, in Hyderabad.
A man is engaged in a process of making candles which are popularly used for decorations ahead of Diwali, at a workshop inside the premises of Blind Relief Association in New Delhi. Potters paint earthen lamps ahead of Diwali in Jalandhar. Workers stack firecrackers at a workshop ahead of 'Diwali' festival on the outskirts of Ahmedabad.
first published: Oct 12, 2022 06:59 pm
