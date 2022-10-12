Diwali 2022: Getting Lakshmi, lights and crackers ready for the festival

With Diwali around the corner, preparations are in full swing across the country to celebrate the festival of lights.
An artisan works on a clay idol of Hindu goddess Lakshmi at a workshop ahead of Diwali - the festival of lights, in Hyderabad.
A visually impaired man is engaged in a process of making candles to be used for decorations during Diwali, at a workshop inside the premises of Blind Relief Association in New Delhi.
Workers lay out firecrackers for drying at a workshop ahead of Diwali on the outskirts of Ahmedabad.
An artisan picks up a clay idol of Hindu goddess Lakshmi at a workshop ahead of Diwali, in Hyderabad.
A man is engaged in a process of making candles which are popularly used for decorations ahead of Diwali, at a workshop inside the premises of Blind Relief Association in New Delhi.
Potters paint earthen lamps ahead of Diwali in Jalandhar.
Workers stack firecrackers at a workshop ahead of 'Diwali' festival on the outskirts of Ahmedabad.