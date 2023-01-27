 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Aditya-L1: All you need to know about India's first space mission to study Sun

Jan 27, 2023 / 07:16 PM IST

Aditya-L1, India's first mission to study the Sun, is set to be launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), by June or July this year.

Aditya-L1, a mission to observe Sun

Aditya-L1 is India's first space-based mission to study the Sun. The satellite will be carried by the rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV). (Image: News18 Creative)
The satellite will observe the Sun's corona. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will launch Aditya-L1 by June or July this year. (Image: News18 Creative)
The Aditya-L1 will carry as many as seven payloads - VELC (visible emission line coronagraph), SUIT (solar ultraviolet imaging telescope), SoLEXS (solar low energy X-ray spectrometer), HEL1OS (high energy L1 orbiting X-ray spectrometer), ASPEX (Aditya solar wind particle experiment), PAPA (plasma analyser package for Aditya), and advanced tri-axial high-resolution digital magnetometers. (Image: News18 Creative)
The Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) on January 26 handed over the Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC) - the largest payload to be carried on board the Aditya-L1. (Image: News18 Creative)
