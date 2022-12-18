Week in pictures: Stunning photos from around the world

Associated Press

Players toss Morocco head coach Walid Regragui into the air after defeating Portugal 1-0 in a World Cup quarterfinal soccer match, at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)Young women sing carols as they hold candles to celebrate St. Lucia's Day in the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Saint Catherine in St. Petersburg, Russia, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. The Church was built in the 19th century by and for Swedish expatriates in Saint Petersburg, and it is usually called the Swedish church. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)A car passes snow-covered trees at the 'Harz' mountains near Wernigerode, Germany, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)Veronica Gianmoena of Italy soars through the air during the women's ski jumping competition at the Nordic Combined World Cup in Ramsau, Austria, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Andreas Schaad)Athletes shoot during the women's 4x6km relay race at the Biathlon World Cup in Hochfilzen, Austria, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Andreas Schaad)A woman crosses the street during a snowfall, as power outages continue in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Ukrainian authorities reported explosions in at least three cities Friday, saying Russia has launched a major missile attack on energy facilities and infrastructure. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)