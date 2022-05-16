In photos: Stunning 'Blood Moon' views from around the world

Moneycontrol News

The full moon also known as Flower blood moon is pictured behind the two-headed eagle, the national symbol of Russia atop a building on Red Square in downtown Moscow on May 15, 2022. (Image credit: AFP)The blood moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse in Montebello, California. (Image credit: AFP)The celestial spectacle as seen from Panama City. (Image credit: AFP)People watch a blood moon during a total lunar eclipse in Rio de Janeiro.The lunar eclipse, dubbed the 'blood' moon, is pictured in Santiago, Chile. (Image credit: Reuters)The view in El Salvador's capital San Salvador. (Image credit: Reuters)