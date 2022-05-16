 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In photos: Stunning 'Blood Moon' views from around the world

Moneycontrol News
May 16, 2022 / 11:29 AM IST

Blood Moon occurs when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon. In the Earth's shadow, the Moon gradually darkens before taking on a red hue.

The celestial spectacle was visible from North and South America and European countries. (Image credit: AFP)

The full moon also known as Flower blood moon is pictured behind the two-headed eagle, the national symbol of Russia atop a building on Red Square in downtown Moscow on May 15, 2022. (Image credit: AFP) The blood moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse in Montebello, California. (Image credit: AFP) The celestial spectacle as seen from Panama City. (Image credit: AFP) People watch a blood moon during a total lunar eclipse in Rio de Janeiro.
The lunar eclipse, dubbed the 'blood' moon, is pictured in Santiago, Chile. (Image credit: Reuters) The view in El Salvador's capital San Salvador.  (Image credit: Reuters)
first published: May 16, 2022 11:22 am
