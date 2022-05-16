In photos: Stunning 'Blood Moon' views from around the world

Blood Moon occurs when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon. In the Earth's shadow, the Moon gradually darkens before taking on a red hue.
The full moon also known as Flower blood moon is pictured behind the two-headed eagle, the national symbol of Russia atop a building on Red Square in downtown Moscow on May 15, 2022. (Image credit: AFP)
The blood moon is seen during a total lunar eclipse in Montebello, California. (Image credit: AFP)
The celestial spectacle as seen from Panama City. (Image credit: AFP)
People watch a blood moon during a total lunar eclipse in Rio de Janeiro.
The lunar eclipse, dubbed the 'blood' moon, is pictured in Santiago, Chile. (Image credit: Reuters)
The view in El Salvador's capital San Salvador. (Image credit: Reuters)