In photos: Queen Elizabeth's funeral procession takes place in London, crowds gather to pay respects

Moneycontrol News
Sep 15, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died in Scotland on September 8. She was 96.

Queen Elizabeth’s coffin will lie in state at the Westminster Hall in London till her state funeral on September 19.

Britain's King Charles III, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward walk behind the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II  during a procession from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14. (Image credit: AFP) The Queen's coffin adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial State Crown, and pulled by a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery. (Image credit: AFP) Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. (Image credit: AFP). Crowds gather ahead of the ceremonial procession of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, in London on September 14.  (Image credit: AFP)
A choir performs as the procession with the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at the Palace of Westminster from Buckingham Palace. (Image credit: AFP) Prince William and Prince Harry with their wives Catherine, princess of Wales, and Meghan, duchess of Sussex, at the Westminster Hall inside the Palace of Westminster. (Image credit: AFP)
Moneycontrol News
first published: Sep 15, 2022
