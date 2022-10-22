Centi-millionaires: India has third highest number of people with wealth of $100 million

Moneycontrol News

With a wealth of $100 million or more, there are a total of 25,490 centi-millionaires in the world. At 9,730, the US has the most number of centi-millionaires, while India has the third-highest number with 1,132. Among cities, New York has the most number of centi-millionaires with 737 till date. In India, Mumbai topped the list with 243 centi-millionaires. India is the second-fastest growing market for centi-millionaires over the next decade.