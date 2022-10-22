 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPhotosTrendsCurrent Affairs

Centi-millionaires: India has third highest number of people with wealth of $100 million

Moneycontrol News
Oct 22, 2022 / 02:32 PM IST

At 80 percent, India is the second-fastest growing market for centi-millionaires over the next decade.

Representative image

India has the third-highest number of centi-millionaires in the world. (Image: News18) With a wealth of $100 million or more, there are a total of 25,490 centi-millionaires in the world. (Image: News18) At 9,730, the US has the most number of centi-millionaires, while 1,132 live in India. (Graphic: News18) Among cities, New York has the most number of centi-millionaires with 737 till date. In India, Mumbai topped the list with 243 centi-millionaires. (Graphic: News18)
India is the second-fastest growing market for centi-millionaires over the next decade. (Graphic: News18)
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #centi-millionaires #emerging millionaires #Indian millionaires #mumbai #New York
first published: Oct 22, 2022 02:32 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.