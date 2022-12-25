Christmas celebrations across India in 10 pictures

Moneycontrol News

Children participate in a Christmas procession in Adoor, Kerala.Children dressed as Santa Claus gesture during Christmas celebrations at a school in Amritsar.Devotees visit Saint Mary's Garrison Church on Christmas in Jammu.A group of Kashmiri Muslim women wearing Santa Clause caps arrive to participate in a Christmas prayers with others at the Holy Family Catholic church in Srinagar.People gather to light candles at Our Lady Queen church on the eve of Christmas, in Siliguri.A woman takes a selfie at the illuminated St Paul's church on Christmas eve, in Amritsar.Devotees dressed as Santa Clause pose for a photograph on the eve of Christmas at Tankbund in Hyderabad.Kashmiri devotees pray inside the Holy Family Catholic church on Christmas in Srinagar.People gather for Christmas eve mass at Our Lady of Light church in Chennai.People gather during a Christmas fair at St. Joseph's College in Prayagraj.