Breakfast around the world: Here’s what is served in the morning in different countries

Breakfast can be tricky – some won’t leave the house without their morning nourishment and others never eat when they get up due to lack of appetite or time. No matter which group you fall in, the morning meal is enjoyed in one way or another in countries all around the world. (Image: News18 Creative)Breakfast in India varies depending on region, but is often quite similar to lunch or dinner. A breakfast plate might include roti, dosas, idlis or poha and different dips and chutneys, as well as spiced potatoes. (Image: News18 Creative)In China, congee or savoury rice porridge is eaten plain or topped with anything from ground meat to squid. This is a popular breakfast item in several other Asian countries too. (Image: News18 Creative)In Korea, foods that could be found at lunch or dinner as well – a stew of some sort, rice and several side dishes, such as kimchi, spinach and spicy cucumbers. (Image: News18 Creative)In Japan, breakfast is often light, savoury and simple – a bowl of miso soup and rice or rice porridge, sometimes accompanied by a piece of cooked fish and some pickled vegetables, and of course a cup of green tea. (Image: News18 Creative)In Myanmar, formerly known as Burma, breakfast is a savoury plate of sticky fried rice topped with boiled yellow beans called kaut nyin paung, sometimes served with fried fish and a cup of green tea. (Image: News18 Creative)Breakfast in the United States is normally high-stacked fluffy buttermilk pancakes topped with butter and maple syrup, and a pile of crispy bacon is the gold standard. Other pancake toppings include fresh blueberries, chocolate chips and pecans. (Image: News18 Creative)In Australia, the “brekkie” can range from the classic avocado toast on seeded bread to a faro bowl topped with a poached egg and pickled vegetables or rice pudding with yogurt, seeds and berries. All this is paired with the flat white – an espresso with a high ratio of steamed milk. (Image: News18 Creative)In France, a piece of baguette, topped with butter and jam is a perfect breakfast. Breakfast pastries, such as croissants are often also eaten together with coffee or a glass of juice. (Image: News18 Creative)Breakfast eaten in Germany is a buffet spread of sausages, cold cuts, cheeses, bread and rolls (including pretzels), as well as fresh fruit, soft-boiled eggs and condiments such as homemade jam. (Image: News18 Creative)In Italy, espresso or cappuccino frequently paired with a simple sweet such as cornetto, or croissant, filled with custard or Nutella, is preferred for breakfast. Sfogliatelle, a crunchy and flaky multilayered pastry with a sweet ricotta cheese filling, is another breakfast standard. (Image: News18 Creative)In Spain, breakfast typically starts out sweet, with a serving of chocolate corn churros served with a thick hot chocolate, used as a dip. (Image: News18 Creative)Muesli has its roots in Switzerland. Here, the cereal blend of oat flakes, nuts and raisins or other types of dried fruit is often eaten with yoghurt. (Image: News18 Creative)Finland begins the day with a bowl of oat-based porridge, puuro, often served with milk, fresh or frozen berries and a bit of butter. (Image: News18 Creative)In Sweden, a smorgas, or open-faced sandwich, consisting of two slices of bread topped with a thin spread of butter and a combination of toppings including ham, cheese, lettuce, cucumber, tomato and hard-boiled egg, is the usual breakfast dish. (Image: News18 Creative)Depending on the region, people in Mexico begin their day with items that may vary slightly, but often include ingredients such as corn tortillas, eggs, beans and sauces, compiled in different ways. One common item is chilaquiles – fried corn tortilla chips topped with green or red salsa eggs, pulled chicken, cheese and refried beans. (Image: News18 Creative)In Brazil, fresh-from-the-oven pao de queijos – round-shaped “cheese buns” are served for breakfast. Fresh fruit or berries, such as the exotic acai, are also commonly enjoyed in the morning. (Image: News18 Creative)In Venezuela, the soft corn flatbread arepa is eaten throughout the day, but most commonly served in the morning, stuffed with different fillings such as cheese, meat or beans. (Image: News18 Creative)