1/6

Apple reportedly stopped production of its custom M2-series processors in January. The customised chips power the MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, and MacBook Air models. The report published by Korean publication The Elec, spotted by MacRumors, says TSMC, Apple's production partner, did not send wafers for 5nm M2 chips in January and February. It was reportedly because Apple requested that production be stopped due to low demand for MacBooks.

2/6

Samsung has addressed most of the weaknesses in the Galaxy S22 while further improving the smartphone experience. But most importantly, the Galaxy S23 was never found lacking in any area despite its compact size, which makes it the most practical Android flagship of 2023 yet. Find out more in the full review.

3/6

The first quarter of the year is usually one of the busiest launch windows for flagship smartphones. The year 2023 is no exception. Samsung has upped its camera game even further with a 200MP lens on its premium smartphone, while OPPO has launched its first foldable flip device in the Indian market. Xiaomi and OnePlus have leveraged their partnerships with the world’s premier imaging brands even as the iPhone and Google Pixel remain in the mix. If you’re looking to splurge on a flagship smartphone, now is a great time.

4/6

An AI-assisted tool can crack 51 percent of the most commonly used passwords in under a minute, a new study has found. Published by cybersecurity firm Home Security Heroes, the study used an AI-assisted password cracking tool, PassGAN, short for Password Generative Adversarial Network, to see how quickly it would crack a list of over 15 million compiled passwords. Besides the 51 percent of the commonly used passwords, 65 percent were cracked in less than an hour, 71 percent in less than a day and 81 percent in less than a month.

5/6

We need an equivalent of Isaac Asimov's three rules for AI: a robot shall not harm a human, or by inaction allow a human to come to harm. The second law is that a robot shall obey any instruction given to it by a human, and the third is that a robot shall avoid actions or situations that could cause it to come to harm itself. Asimov conjured intricate practical, moral and ethical conundrums and his characters solved them by adhering to these three principles. We need something like these laws for AI. And we may need them pretty soon.

6/6

Google has updated its Play Store policies support page regarding financial service apps on Android. Effective May 31, 2023, personal loan apps will no longer be allowed to access users' contacts and photos. The company is also introducing for all loan apps to submit additional country-specific documentation to prove legitimacy.

Moneycontrol News