The best deals on headphones during the ongoing sales

Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Headphone Zone and more have some pretty sweet deals on headphones that you might want to check out
It's that time of the year again. E-commerce platforms are pretty much tripping over themselves to lure customers over to their platform. Here are some great deals on headphones that you should know about.
Available now at a sale price
of Rs 899 on Flipkart, the Motorola Escape 210 are an absolute steal. They reviewed fairly well on launch with most of the negatives focusing on the rather flimsy design. Still, at this price, that is something that can be overlooked.
The JBL Tune 500 BT are lightweight, foldable, Bluetooth headphones that has good sound quality and are comfortable to wear. The headphone is available
for Rs 3,250 on Snapdeal during the sales.
The Audio Technica ATH-M30x are a great pair of wired cans, and a good alternative for people looking for good sound quality on a budget. They are available
for Rs 6,699 on Flipkart during the sale.
Sennheiser's HD 450 SE offer great battery life, a comfortable design and a balanced, even sound quality wrapped up in a neat little package. The price drop during the sales, makes them an even sweeter deal
. They can be bought for Rs 6,990 on Amazon during the sale.
The Beyerdynamic makes for a great starting pair of good gaming headphones. They have an excellent microphone and come with replaceable parts. You can pick them up
for Rs 8,999 from Headphone Zone during the sale.
Here's one for the bass heads. The Sony WH-XB910N delivers those thumping oomph's a plenty. Buy them
for Rs 10, 990 from Amazon during the sale.
In our review, we said that the Pixel Buds Pro made a good case for itself with decent sound quality and some AI smarts. We still stand by that statement. Pick up a pair
for Rs 14,890 on Flipkart during the sale.
Bose's Quietcomfort 45 wireless headphones earned high accolades for its noise cancellations and the brand's established pedigree in sound quality. You can pick them up
for Rs 19,990 on Amazon during the sale.
The predecessor to the WH-1000XM5, Sony's WH-1000XM4 still offer great sound quality, really good noise cancellation and support for a lot of hi-res codecs. You can pick one up
for Rs 19,900 on Amazon during the sale.
The V-Moda Crossfade 2 Wireless Codex Edition headphones offer fantastic sound quality, support for multi-point Bluetooth and complete customization. They are available
for Rs 21,990 from Headphone Zone during the sale.
From its premium build quality to great sound, Audeze Euclid delivers on its promise of audiophile grade earbuds. They are now selling at a discounted price
of Rs 49,990 at Headphone Zone during the sale.