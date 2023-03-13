Triumph all set to launch Street Triple R and RS in India on March 15: All you need to know

1/8

Triumph is all set to launch the Street Triple R and Street Triple RS motorbikes in India on March 15 and we couldn’t be more excited. The announcement was made on the British bike maker’s social handles and comes with a range of updates, including new cosmetics, more features, and even higher engine output figures. (Image: Triumph Motorcycles)Starting with design, the Street Triple range sports a few cosmetic tweaks. While the bug-eye shaped headlamps have been retained, there is a new flyscreen that adds definition to the fascia. The fuel tank is a slightly smaller, but muscular unit and the radiator cowls, too, have been reshaped for a more aggressive persona. The exhaust has been replaced with a chunkier unit for added heft. Overall, the 2023 Street Triple looks just a tad more aggressive than its outgoing counterpart, but still retains the overall silhouette. Finally, both the R and RS will come with new colour schemes. The base Street Triple R gets two paint options — Silver Ice and Crystal White — while the RS gets a total of three options: Silver Ice, Carnival Red and Cosmic Yellow. (Image: Triumph Motorcycles)Next, we’ll talk about features. Both the R and the RS now feature cornering ABS and traction control as standard. Additionally, to adjust these settings, the Street Triple gets a 5-inch TFT instrument console complete with the My Triumph connectivity system. This allows for Bluetooth connectivity with your smartphone for turn-by-turn navigation, music control, and the ability to pick up and end calls. Now, thanks to the Triple’s ride-by-wire system, there are also various riding modes to adjust to road conditions. The base R variant gets four of these, called Road, Rain, Sport and Custom, while the RS variant gets an additional Track mode. (Image: Triumph Motorcycles)Triumph has said that they have made the new Street Triple more ergonomic to allow for a better riding experience. The first thing you notice here is a 12 mm wider handlebar, which allows for leverage in turns. Both bikes also get fully adjustable suspension Showa on both ends for the R and an Ohlins monoshock at the rear for the RS. A bi-directional quickshifter also comes standard. The seat height of the bikes has been measured at 826 mm for the R and 836 mm for the RS. (Image: Triumph Motorcycles)Moving on to the engine, the biggest update here is reworked gearing and final drive assembly as well as a new free-flowing exhaust system. All of these ensure a better performance for the bikes. Of course, both bikes get their own power output figures, but both are powered by the same 765cc inline, triple liquid-cooled DOHC engine. On the R, this engine produces 120 PS of maximum power at 11,500 rpm and 80 Nm of peak torque at 9,500 rpm. The RS’s engine, however, pelts out 130 PS of maximum power at 12,000 rpm and 80 Nm of peak torque at 9,500 rpm. These figures are also thanks to an overall update to the powerplant itself in the form of a new combustion chamber, new pistons, increased cylinder pressure limits, and increased compression ratios. (Image: Triumph Motorcycles)We’ve already spoken about the suspension, so we will skip that for now. Braking, however, comes with a single 220 mm disc at the rear while the R gets a Brembo M4.32 310 mm dual front disc setup and the RS gets a 310 mm Brembo Stylema dual disc setup. Both bikes run on 17-inch cast aluminium alloy rims but the R rides on Continental tyres, while the RS is wrapped in a track-ready Pirelli setup. (Image: Triumph Motorcycles)And finally, prices. Bookings for the bike have already begun, starting at Rs 50,000, at Triumph’s authorised dealerships. Pricing has yet to be announced by the company, but we can expect a slightly higher sticker than the current range of Street Triples. For context, the Street Triple R is currently priced at Rs 9.15 lakh, while the RS is priced at Rs 11.35 lakh. We can expect a Rs 50,000 hike or so in prices for both bikes. (Image: Triumph Motorcycles)One thing to note is that internationally, Triumph also has a limited edition Moto2 variant. This bike is essentially identical to the RS variant in terms of power output, but gets some mechanical updates. The handlebar, for example, has been replaced with a clip-on setup for a more aggressive riding stance. Suspension is handled by Ohlins at both ends and Brembo callipers for braking. The Moto2 variant is limited to a total of just 765 units and unfortunately, won’t be making its way to our shores. (Image: Triumph Motorcycles)