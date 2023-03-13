English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Exclusive for Pro! Decnoch - Conference On Noiseless Charts & Options Strategies.
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsEntertainment

    Oscars 2023: Famous champagne-colored red carpet moments | In Pics

    Here are a few, mostly candid, moments captured on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards

    Moneycontrol News
    March 13, 2023 / 12:46 PM IST
    Rihanna, who is pregnant, poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards. Credits: Reuters
    1/5
    Rihanna, who is pregnant, poses on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards. Credits: Reuters
    Lady Gaga and Brendan Gleeson speak on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards. Credits: Reuters
    2/5
    Lady Gaga and Brendan Gleeson speak on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 95th Academy Awards. Credits: Reuters
    Baz Luhrmann poses for a selfie on the champagne-colored red carpet. Credits: Reuters
    3/5
    Baz Luhrmann poses for a selfie on the champagne-colored red carpet. Credits: Reuters
    Steven Spielberg poses with Kate Capshaw, Sue Spielberg, Anne Spielberg and Nancy Spielberg on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars. Credits: Reuters
    4/5
    Steven Spielberg poses with Kate Capshaw, Sue Spielberg, Anne Spielberg and Nancy Spielberg on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars. Credits: Reuters
    Michelle Yeoh and Stephanie Hsu hug on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars. Credits: Reuters
    5/5
    Michelle Yeoh and Stephanie Hsu hug on the champagne-colored red carpet during the Oscars. Credits: Reuters
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Academy Awards #Champagne #Oscars #red carpet
    first published: Mar 13, 2023 12:46 pm