Everything you need to know about the TVS Apache RTR 160 and RTR 180

Stanford Masters Journalist who writes on automobiles

So far, TVS Motor had been showering the 4-valve version of the bikes, namely the RTR 160 and RTR 200, with all the love and affection. (Image: TVS Motor)Now, it’s time for the 2-valve versions of the RTR 160 and the RTR 180 to get their fair share of attention. TVS has launched new models of the Apache RTR 160 and RTR 180 with a number of updates including higher power, lower weight, and added features. This also means a slight increase in prices. (Image: TVS Motor)On the outside, there aren’t many changes. The silhouette as well as the design remains the same. However, TVS has equipped both bikes with LED lights on the front and rear. The company says this segment-leading feature offers better light penetration and range. (Image: TVS Motor)The DRL (Daytime Running Lamp) sees a minor change from the outgoing model. The headlamp unit is split in the centre. The LED lighting elements in the tail, too, see a slight change. The Apaches also get new graphics to distinguish between the new and old models. Finally, both bikes come equipped with a wider 120 mm rear tyre. (Image: TVS Motor)Over to the engine. As mentioned, both bikes have received a minor bump in power. The Apache RTR 160 is powered by a 159.7 cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 16.04 PS of maximum power at 8,750 rpm, and 13.85 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. This is up from 15.53 PS on the power front, while torque sees a marginal drop from 13.90 Nm. (Image: TVS Motor)The Apache RTR 180 is powered with a 177.4 cc oil-cooled single cylinder. It churns out 17.02 PS of maximum power at 9,000 rpm compared to 16.79 PS earlier, while torque remains the same at 15.50 Nm at 7,000 rpm. (Image: TVS Motor)TVS says that the weight of the RTR 160 and RTR 180 has been reduced by 2 kg and 1 kg, respectively. Along with the added power, it means an enhanced power-to-weight ratio. (Image: TVS Motor)There are new features as well. The first is the addition of three riding modes – Sport, Urban and Rain – which alter the power delivery as well as ABS settings to better suit the riding conditions. The second is the addition of an all-digital instrument cluster complete with a gear-position indicator, shift assist, and bluetooth connectivity. TVS’s SmartXonnect system offers voice assistance and pairing via the TVS Connect app. (Image: TVS Motor)While the RTR 180 gets the SmartXonnect system as standard, the RTR 160 gets it only on the top-spec variant at an additional charge, making it an optional accessory. (Image: TVS Motor)Commenting on the launch, Vimal Sumbly, head, business - premium, TVS Motor, said, “The TVS Apache series has been built on the racing heritage of TVS Racing to bring superior products into the market that connect with our customers and racing enthusiasts. These motorcycles will continue their legacy of offering class-leading race technologies to transform performance biking, further strengthening our premiumisation journey.” (Image: TVS Motor)Finally, the pricing. The TVS Apache RTR 160 is available in two variants. The version with the rear drum brake is priced at Rs 1.17 lakh, while the dual-disc variant is priced at Rs 1.21 lakh. The SmartXonnect system can be installed on the dual-disc variant for an additional Rs 3,000, taking the price to Rs 1.24 lakh. (Image: TVS Motor)The Apache RTR 180 comes for about Rs 10,000 more, at Rs 1.30 lakh in a single, full-spec variant. (Image: TVS Motor)