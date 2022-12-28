Yearender 2022 | A look at how the year was for science

The year 2022 has seen some of the key developments and breakthroughs in science. From images of unseen universe to breakthrough in Alzheimer's treatments. Let’s take a look at some…
A look at how the year 2022 was for science
World’s smallest micro-robot that can crawl on a penny’s edge: Engineers in the US demonstrated the world’s smallest walking robot, measuring just 0.5 mm wide and resembling a crab. (Image: News18 Creative)
Life sciences get big data: More than 2,300 researchers across 83 countries compile a Human Cell Atlas (HCA), mapping the position of over a million cells across 33 different organs. (Image: News18 Creative)
Images of an unseen universe: NASA releases the first images from the James Webb Space Telescope that turn physics inside out. (Image: News18 Creative)
Ice-age Woolly Mammoth: Miners working in the Yukon in northwestern Canada uncover a frozen baby mammoth while excavating permafrost. (Image: News18 Creative)
Mining the Moon for Helium-3: China announced the discovery of a new mineral from moon samples – the phosphate mineral Changesite – (Y). (Image: News18 Creative)
Protecting our home planet: NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) – the world’s first planetary defence demonstration – successfully impacts its asteroid target. (Image: News18 Creative)
Alzheimer’s breakthrough: An experimental drug, Lecanemab, has been shown to slow the destruction of the brain in Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia. (Image: News18 Creative)