Yearender 2022 | A look at how the year was for science

Moneycontrol News

Engineers in the US demonstrated the world’s smallest walking robot, measuring just 0.5 mm wide and resembling a crab. (Image: News18 Creative)More than 2,300 researchers across 83 countries compile a Human Cell Atlas (HCA), mapping the position of over a million cells across 33 different organs. (Image: News18 Creative)NASA releases the first images from the James Webb Space Telescope that turn physics inside out. (Image: News18 Creative)Miners working in the Yukon in northwestern Canada uncover a frozen baby mammoth while excavating permafrost. (Image: News18 Creative)China announced the discovery of a new mineral from moon samples – the phosphate mineral Changesite – (Y). (Image: News18 Creative)NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) – the world’s first planetary defence demonstration – successfully impacts its asteroid target. (Image: News18 Creative)An experimental drug, Lecanemab, has been shown to slow the destruction of the brain in Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia. (Image: News18 Creative)