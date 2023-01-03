108th Indian Science Congress: Top quotes from PM Narendra Modi’s address

Moneycontrol News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 108th Indian Science Congress (ISC) via video conferencing on January 3. “Today India is among the top 3 nations in startups. Till 2015 we were at 81st place in the Global Innovation Index of 130 countries, but in 2022 we have reached 40th place,” PM Modi said. The theme for this year’s Science Congress is 'Science Technology for Sustainable Development with Women Empowerment.' Here are some of PM Modi's top quotes from his address at the 108th Indian Scientific Congress. (Image: PIB)PM Modi underlined the importance of women's involvement in scientific research and that the increasing participation of women is a reflection of the progress of society and science. "Today, the country's thinking is not that women should be empowered through science, but science should also be empowered with the participation of women." (Image: PIB)Modi said that the aim is to give new impetus to science and research. Underlying India's positional growth in Global Innovation Index the Prime Minister said, "Today India is among the top 3 nations in startups. Till 2015 we were at 81st place in the Global Innovation Index of 130 countries, but in 2022 we have reached 40th place." (Image: PIB)Asserting the importance of science in making India Atmanirbhar PM Modi said, "Science should make India Atmanirbhar. The efforts of Science can bear fruit only when they go from labs to land. With 2023 being declared as the International Year of Millets, India's millets and their use should be further improved with the use of science."The Prime Minister said that India is fast becoming one of the top countries in the world in the field of science. "India is fast becoming one of the top countries in the world in the field of science. The role of India's scientific power will be very importance in the height at which India will be in the next 25 years.”PM Modi also highlighted the way data analysis has been rapidly moving ahead. "In the 21st century of India, we have two things in plenty: Data and Technology. These can take India's science to new heights. Data analysis is rapidly moving ahead. It helps in converting information into insight and analysis into actionable knowledge."Mentioning the G20 presidency Modi said that women lead development is also a major priority among the major topics of G-20. "Recently, India has got the responsibility of G-20 chairmanship. Women leading development is also a major priority among the major topics of G-20."PM Modi asserted that science in India should be the one to make India self-reliant. "The development of science in India, to meet the needs of India, should be the basic motivation our scientific community." (Image: ANI)