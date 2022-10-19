UN secretary general visits India: Antonio Guterres pays tribute to 26/11 victims in Mumbai

Moneycontrol News

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on October 19 paid tribute to the victims of the 26/11 terror attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai on the first day of his three-day visit to India. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)Accompanied by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, Guterres placed a floral wreath at the 26/11 attacks memorial in the hotel. (Image: Twitter @ANI)Guterres is on an official three-day visit to India from October 18 to October 20. This is the UNSG's first visit to India since he commenced his second term in office in January. He had earlier visited the country in October 2018, during his first term at the top office. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)“Fighting terrorism must be a global priority for every country on earth and fighting terrorism is a central priority for the United Nations,” said United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres in Mumbai. (Image: Twitter @ANI)The UN secretary-general will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event relating to the Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) in Gujarat’s Kevadiya on October 20. His visit to the country comes more than a week before the UN Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee holds its two-day deliberations in India. (Image: Twitter @ANI)External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar would hold bilateral discussions with Guterres on issues of global concern, steps to deepen India’s engagement with the UN, including through the country’s upcoming presidency of the G20. (Image: Twitter @MEAIndia)