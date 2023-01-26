Republic Day 2023: From Army's daredevils motorcycle skills to grand flypast, a look at the glimpse of R-Day parade

1/13

Moneycontrol News

India celebrated its 74th Republic Day on January 26. President Draupadi Murmu unfurled the national flag at Kartavya Path. The parade comprised of air display and flypast by Indian Air Force and the Indian army daredevil team displayed their skill on motorcycle at Kartavya Path.The Indian Air Force (IAF) presented a spectacular flypast and air display with 50 aircraft and helicopters of the three forces - Air, Navy and Army.The grand finale of the 74th Republic Day parade comprises 45 IAF aircraft, one from Indian Navy and four helicopters from Indian Army.Aircrafts flew in different formation. Baaz formation comprising three Mig 29 Multirole Fighters. (Video grab: Twitter @IAF_MCC)Trishul formation comprising three Su-30 MKI air superiority fighters. (Video grab: Twitter @IAF_MCC)Amrit formation comprising six Jaguar Deep Penetration Strike Aircraft of the IAF. (Video grab: Twitter @IAF_MCC)Bheem formation comprising a C17 Heavy Lift Transport aircraft flanked by two Su 30 MKI Air Superiority fighters. (Video grab: Twitter @IAF_MCC)Netra formation comprising an airborne early warning and control - Netra in the centre flanked by four Rafale multirole fighters. (Video grab: Twitter @IAF_MCC)Vajraang formation comprising a C 130 Super Hercules Transport Aircraft in the centre flanked by two Rafale multirole fighters on either side. (Video grab: Twitter @IAF_MCC)On the occasion, the Indian army daredevil team displays their skill on motorcycles as they drive through the ceremonial Kartavya Path boulevard during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi. (Image: AP)33 Dare Devils make 'Human Pyramid' on nine motorcycles on Kartavya Path.Corps of Signals Dare Devils team mesmerises the audience with their performance at Kartavya Path on Republic Day.Daring motorcycle display by Corps of Signals Dare Devils team at Kartavya Path on Republic Day