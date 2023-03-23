Padma Awards 2023: President Murmu confers Padma awards to K M Mangalam Birla, former Karnataka CM Krishna and others; See pics

1/10

President Droupadi Murmu presented 3 Padma Vibhushan, 4 Padma Bhushan and 47 Padma Shri Awards at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-I held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on March 22. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were among the dignitaries in attendance at the ceremony. (Image: PIB)

Of the 106 Padma awards, the President conferred 54. The Padma awards are conferred in three categories – Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. These awards are given in various disciplines and fields such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc. (Image: PIB)

Professor Balkrishna Doshi (Posthumous), classical table virtuoso Zakir Hussain and former external affairs minister and former chief minister of Karnataka Somanahalli Mallaiah Krishna were conferred with the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country. (Image: PIB)

Prime Minister Modi and Union ministers applaud as social worker Hirabaiben Ibrahimbhai Lobi from Gujarat walks to receive Padma Shri during Padma Awards 2023 ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

Music artist Mangala Kanta Roy greets Union Ministers before receiving Padma Shri Award from President Murmu. (Image: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Kota Satchidananda Sastry, a renowned Harikatha artist, before he was conferred Padma Shri during the Padma Awards 2023 ceremony. (Image: PTI)

President Droupadi Murmu presented the Padma Shri Award to Usha Barle. Prime Minister Narendra Modi exchanges greetings with Usha Barle from Chhattisgarh. (Image: PTI)

President Murmu awarded Padma Shri to Karma Wangchu (Posthumous), Dr G Veluchamy, Dhaniram Toto and Vishwanath Prasad Tiwari.

Industrialist and Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, Kumar Mangalam and noted singer Suman Kalyanpur were given the Padma Bhushan award, the country’s third-highest civilian honour. (Image: PIB)

Delhi-based Professor Kapil Kapoor and spiritual leader Kamlesh D Patel were also conferred the Padma Bhushan. (Image: PIB)

Moneycontrol News