Mysterious light in Kolkata sparks speculation of an alien ship streaking across the night sky

Moneycontrol News

A mysterious light which was spotted for around five minutes in several parts of West Bengal, including Kolkata, gave rise to speculation regarding the sighting of an alien ship.The sudden appearance of the strange light has triggered panic among the people in Bishnupur, Kirnahar, Ghatal, and Murshidabad, where it was spotted at around 5.47 pm on December 15.Several people took to social media to share pictures while speculating on if “it was an Unidentified Flying Object (UFO)?” or "what this is?"Its appearance coincided with the night trial of the nuclear-capable Agni-5 ballistic missile on December 15. The launch was carried out at 5.30 pm from APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha and a few minutes later Kolkata residents witnessed this mysterious light.The Agni-5 ballistic missile, which uses a three-stage solid-fuelled engine, is capable of striking targets at rangers up to 5,000 kilometres with a very high degree of accuracy, according to the Defence Ministry. (Image: Twitter @HardeepSPuri)