In Pics: India's First Apple retail stores to launch in Mumbai and Delhi

1/7

After Mumbai, iPhone maker Apple will open its second retail store in India on April 20 in Delhi, the company said on April 11. (Image: Apple)

2/7

The world’s largest mobile devices company announced that its Apple store in Mumbai will open on April 18. (Image: Reuters)

3/7

The barricade for Apple Saket was revealed this morning and features a unique design that takes inspiration from Delhi’s many gates, each signifying a new chapter to the city’s storied past. (Image: Apple)

4/7

In celebration of the first Apple Store opening in India, Apple BKC announced a special Today at Apple series — “Mumbai Rising” — running from opening day through the summer. (Image: Reuters)

5/7

Apple's Mumbai store will open at 11 am and Apple Delhi outlet will open for customers at 10 am. The US tech giant had launched its first online in India in 2020 and was supposed to launch its physical stores soon after but plans were stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Image: Reuters)

6/7

The first-ever brick-and-mortar retail outlets in India of the iPhone maker will mark a significant expansion of the US company in the country and will offer services and experiences for customers. Apple is leveraging India's electronics market growth and has been heavily focusing on manufacturing its products here. (Image: Reuters)

7/7

According to CyberMedia Research (CMR), Apple captured 4 percent market share in India with 17 percent year-on-year increase in its shipments in 2022. Apple shipped $6 billion worth smartphones in 2022 comprising 79 percent of iPhones in the super-premium (Rs 50,000-Rs 1 lakh) smartphone segment, according to CMR. (File Image: AP) (With inputs from agencies)

Moneycontrol News