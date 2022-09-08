 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
In Pics | Delhi govt's ban on firecrackers: Everything you need to know

Sep 08, 2022 / 07:24 PM IST

The state government has extended a complete ban on the production, sale and use of all types of firecrackers in the national capital until January 1. Here is everything you need to know about the government's move.

The Delhi government has extended a complete ban on the production, sale and use of all types of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1, 2023. The ban will be in place during the Diwali festival. Here is everything you need to know about the government's move. (Image: News18 Creative) An action plan will be drawn up with Delhi Police, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and Revenue Department to strictly implement the ban. (Image: News18 Creative) The sale of green firecrackers is also included in the complete ban. (Image: News18 Creative) During winters, Delhi experiences its worst air quality due to the burning of stubble by farmers in neighbouring states. (Image: News18 Creative)
Acute respiratory tract infections, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, exacerbations of preexisting obstructive airway disease and lung cancer are proven adverse respiratory effects of severe air pollution. (Image: News18 Creative) In Chhattisgarh, the bursting of firecrackers is allowed for a limited time during festivals. (Image: News18 Creative)
