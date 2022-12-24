In Pics: Bharat Jodo Yatra in Delhi; Thousands walk alongside Rahul Gandhi, Kamal Haasan takes part

Moneycontrol News

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the supporters during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, near Red Fort in New Delhi, on Dec 24, 2022. (PTI Photo)Padyatris take part in the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, near ITO in New Delhi (PTI Photo)Actor Kamal Hassan joins 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' as it marches ahead in the national capital Delhi. (Image: @ANI/Twitter)Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party leaders during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, near ITO in New Delhi, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. (PTI Photo)Rahul Gandhi with his mother and party leader Sonia Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in New Delhi (PTI Photo)Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Pawan Bansal walk through traffic at ITO during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, in New Delhi (PTI Photo)Rahul Gandhi addresses the supporters during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, near Red Fort in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)