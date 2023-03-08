In Pics: Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrives in India for four-day visit

1/5

Moneycontrol News

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese arrived in Ahmedabad on March 8. The Australian Prime Minister who is on an official visit to India from March 8-11, was welcomed by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Image: Twitter @Bhupendrapbjp)The Australian Prime Minister upon his arrival to India tweeted: “An incredible welcome to Ahmedabad, India. The beginning of an important trip for Australia-India relations.” (Image: Twitter @Bhupendrapbjp)Albanese visited the Sabarmati Ashram, a place closely associated with Mahatma Gandhi, after arriving in Ahmedabad on his first India visit. He was accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Image: Twitter @Bhupendrapbjp)Albanese offered floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Ashram. (Image: Twitter @Bhupendrapbjp)Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from March 8, during which they will watch the first day of the fourth Test match between the two countries at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on March 9. (Image: Twitter @ddsportschannel)