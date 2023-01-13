Ganga Vilas: PM Modi flags off world's longest river cruise, 51-day trip to cost Rs 12.59 lakh

1/10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off the world’s longest river cruise ‘MV Ganga Vilas’ on January 13. The MV Ganga Vilas cruise will begin its journey from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and travel around 3,200 km in 51 days to reach Dibrugarh in Assam via Bangladesh, sailing across 27 river systems in India and Bangladesh. (Image: PIB)Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath were present at Varanasi on the occasion. (Image: Twitter @uptourismgov)The MV Ganga Vilas is the first-ever cruise vessel to be made in India and it began its journey from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and will reach Dibrugarh in Assam via Bangladesh. A ticket for Ganga Vilas cruise would cost Rs 12.59 lakh per person for a 51-day trip from Varanasi to Dibrugarh. Tickets can be booked through the Antara Cruises website, the company that operates the Ganga Vilas cruise. (Image: Twitter @uptourismgov)The Ganga Vilas has three decks, 18 suites on board with a capacity of 36 tourists, with all the luxury amenities. The maiden voyage has 32 tourists from Switzerland signing up for the entire length of the journey. (Image: ANI)The MV Ganga Vilas cruise is curated to bring out the best of the country to be showcased to the world. The 51 days cruise is planned with visits to 50 tourist spots, including World Heritage Sites, National Parks, River Ghats, and major cities like Patna in Bihar, Sahibganj in Jharkhand, Kolkata in West Bengal, Dhaka in Bangladesh and Guwahati in Assam. (Image: ANI)The journey will give the tourists an opportunity to embark upon an experiential voyage and indulge in the art, culture, history, and spirituality of India and Bangladesh. (Image: ANI)The Ganga Vilas have 32 tourists onboard from Switzerland relishing the Varanasi to Dibrugarh on its maiden journey. (Image: ANI)"I want to tell passengers onboard river cruise liner MV Ganga Vilas that India has everything you can imagine. It also has lot beyond your imagination. India can't be defined in words. India can only be experienced from the heart because India has opened her heart for everyone," PM Modi said. (Image: Twitter @uptourismgov)In line with the PM’s endeavour to boost the river cruise tourism, the huge untapped potential of river cruises will get unlocked with the launch of this service and it will herald a new age of river cruise tourism for India. (Image: ANI)The beginning of the cruise service on the river Ganga is a landmark moment and it will herald a new age of tourism in India, the prime minister said and invited foreign tourists to come to India and explore the vibrancy of the country. (Image: ANI) (With inputs from agencies)