Diwali 2022 | PM Narendra Modi celebrates Diwali with jawans in kargil

Moneycontrol News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrates Diwali with soldiers in Kargil. Since coming to power in 2014, Modi has been visiting different military facilities to celebrate the festival of lights. (Image: PIB)PM Modi arrived in Kargil on October 24 to celebrate Diwali with soldiers. He said while jawans are protecting the borders, every citizen in the country is working towards strengthening the nation. (Image: PIB)PM Modi laid wreath at the Kargil War Memorial and paid tribute to the army personnel who lost their live here in 1999. (Image: ANI)'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' slogans chanted by members of the Armed Forces, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined them for Diwali celebrations in Kargil. (Image: ANI)Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in 'Vande Mataram' singalong with members of the Armed Forces, in Kargil. In his address, he said Diwali means the “festival of end of terror” and that Kargil had made it possible. (Image: ANI)Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Major Amit in Kargil during the celebration, whom he had earlier met in November 2001 at a Sainik School in Balachadi, Gujarat. (Image: ANI)PM Modi addressed jawans as his family and said it was a privilege for him to celebrate Diwali with them. He shared sweets with the jawans during his visit to Kargil. (Image: PIB)