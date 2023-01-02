Andhra Pradesh stampede deaths | A look at how, when crowd turns deadly

Moneycontrol News

In the second such incident in a week, three women were crushed to death and many people injured in a stampede in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur town. A look at how and when crowd turns deadly, and what to do if you are stuck in a potential stampede. (Image: News18 Creative)On January 1, 2023, three people died and several others were injured in a stampede which broke out at Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu's public meeting. After Naidu left, the crowd surged forward for the gifts and the organisers could not control them, leading to the stampede. (Image: News18 Creative)A look at number of accidental deaths due to stampedes. (Image: News18 Creative)Stampedes occur in extremely crowded spaces. It is a situation in which a group of people start running in the same direction, especially because they are excited or frightened. (Image: News18 Creative)Large gatherings are common, and usually don't result in any serious problems. In India, religious gatherings, political rallies etc., are generally crowded. (Image: News18 Creative)While many people fall and get trampled on during a stampede, the most common cause of death is compressive asphyxia - when respiration is prevented by external pressure on the body. (Image: News18 Creative)Look around you for some subtle danger signs. Here are a few thumb rules to estimate crowd density. (Image: News18 Creative)Leave the highly congested area as soon as you start to feel uncomfortable, and while you still have enough room to move. Leave while you can. (Image: News18 Creative)When going to a big crowd event, pay attention to your surroundings. (Image: News18 Creative)If you are pushed, go with the flow. You will not win against a mass of people pushing against you. (Image: News18 Creative)