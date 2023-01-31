Amrit Udyan open for public from January 31; Here are some important things to know about the British-era garden

1/11

President Droupadi Murmu attends the opening of 'Amrit Udyan', the gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Gardens are open for the general public on January 31 and will remain open till March 26, 2023. Here are some important things to know about this British-era garden. (Image: Twitter @rashtrapatibhvn)With a beautiful blend of Mughal architectural style and British elements, this sprawling British-era garden is one of the key attractions for visitors to the Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Image: News18 Creative)Originally there were three gardens in the Rashtrapati Bhavan inspired by Mughal and Persian style: the rectangular garden, long garden and the circular garden. (Image: News18 Creative)More than 300 permanent and casual staff are deployed for the development and maintenance of the gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Image: News18 Creative)Sir Edwin Lutyens finalized the designs of the Mughal Gardens in 1917. However, it was only during the year 1928-1929 that plantings were done. (Image: News18 Creative)The original gardens are a blend of two different traditions of horticulture – the Mughal style and the English flower garden. (Image: News18 Creative)Amrit Udyan boasts of growing 159 celebrated varieties of roses which blossom primarily in the month of February and March. (Image: News18 Creative)There are more than 70 varieties of seasonal flowers, including tulips, Asiatic lilies, and daffodils, in the garden. (Image: News18 Creative)The grass that covers the garden is the ‘Doob Grass’. It was originally brought from Calcutta (now Kolkata) when the Mughal Gardens were being planted. (Image: News18 Creative)The garden will remain closed on Mondays for maintenance days, and on March 8 on account of Holi. (Image: News18 Creative)From March 28-31, the gardens will be accessible for special categories – for farmers on March 28, for people with disabilities on March 29, for members of the armed forces, paramilitary forces, and police on March 30 and for women including tribal women’s SHGs on March 31. (Image: News18 Creative)