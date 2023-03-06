WPL 2023: UP Warriorz, Delhi Capitals recorded their first IPL win of the season

1/12

2/12

3/12

4/12

5/12

6/12

7/12

8/12

9/12

10/12

11/12

12/12

Read More

Australia’s Grace Harris smashed seven fours and three sixes as UP Warriorz beat Gujarat Giants by three wickets in a Women’s Premier League thriller on March 5. (Image: WPL)Harris smacked 59 not out off 26 balls in the Warriorz' total of 175-7 in 19.5 overs, successfully chasing down Gujarat’s 169-6. Harris hit the winning six as the Warriorz plundered 24 runs from the final over bowled by Annabel Sutherland. (Image: WPL)Sophie Ecclestone (22 not out) and Harris added 70 runs off 25 balls at the DY Patil Sports Academy. (Image: WPL)India’s Kiran Navgire scored 53 off 43 to prop up the chase before Ireland’s Kim Garth picked up the day’s first five-wicket haul. (Image: WPL)Garth took 5-36 as the Lucknow-based Warriorz stumbled at 105-7 in 15.4 overs. (Image: WPL)Harleen Deol scored 46 off 32 for Gujarat, which chose to bat first. Skipper Beth Mooney was ruled out of the game owing to a twisted ankle in a heavy defeat against Mumbai Indians on March 4. (Image: WPL)Deepti Sharma (2-27) and Ecclestone (2-25) shared four wickets as Gujarat’s second loss in two days left them last in the points table. (Image: WPL)Earlier on March 5, Delhi Capitals opened their season by beating Royal Challengers Bangalore by 60 runs at the Brabourne Stadium. Delhi scored 223-2 in 20 overs after losing the toss, improving on Mumbai Indians’ 207-5 on March 5, for the highest score in the WPL. (Image: WPL)Indian teenager Shafali Verma scored 84 runs off 45 balls, while Australian star Meg Lanning hit 72 off 43 as the duo put on a record 162 runs for the first wicket. (Image: WPL)Lanning hit 14 fours, and Verma had four sixes along with 10 fours. South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp provided the finishing touches with 39 not out off 17 balls, including three fours and three sixes. (Image: WPL)In reply, Bangalore was restricted to 163-8. United States’ medium pacer Tara Norris picked up 5-29 in four overs. (Image: WPL)While still in its infancy, the WPL tournament is still widely expected to lift the profile of women’s sports in India and raise the aspirations of future generations of players. (Image: WPL)