Whitefield Metro gets a thumbs up, with 27,000 riders on Day 1 of commercial operations

1/10

Passengers gave the 13.7 km Whitefield Metro (Whitefield - KR Pura section) a thumbs up. On the first day of commercial operations, March 26, Whitefield Metro clocked a ridership of 27,379. (Picture credit: Christin Mathew Philip)

2/10

The Whitefield section has 12 stations: Krishnarajapura, Singayyanapalya, Garudacharpalya, Hoodi, Seetharam Palya, Kundalahalli, Nallurhalli, Sri Sathya Sai Hospital, Pattandur Agrahara, Kadugodi Tree Park, Hopefarm Channasandra and Whitefield (Kadugodi). (Picture credit: Christin Mathew Philip)

3/10

High footfall was recorded on March 26 at stations such as KR Pura, Whitefield, Singayyanapalya, Kadugodi Tree Park, Garudacharpalya, and Hoodi. (Picture credit: Christin Mathew Philip)

4/10

Low footfall was reported at several stations such as Sri Sathya Sai Hospital, Kundalahalli, Nallurhalli, Pattandur Agrahara, Hopefarm Channasandra, and Seetharam Palya on Sunday, as most tech parks and companies were closed. (Picture credit: Christin Mathew Philip)

5/10

Whitefield is the first tech corridor connected by Metro in Bengaluru. However, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is yet to connect the KR Puram- Byappasahalli section (2 km). At present, the Whitefield Metro section is a standalone line. (Picture credit: Christin Mathew Philip)

6/10

The KR Pura-Byappanahalli section, which will connect the existing Purple Line (Byappanahalli - Kengeri), is expected to be completed by July 2023. (Picture Credit: Christin Mathew Philip)

7/10

Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) operates shuttle bus services between KR Pura and Byappanahalli in sync with Metro timings. (Picture credit: Christin Mathew Philip)

8/10

BMRCL operates five 6-coach BEML trains at a frequency of 12 minutes. (Picture credit: Christin Mathew Philip)

9/10

The maximum fare between Whitefield and KR Pura is Rs 35, and the travel time is approximately 25 minutes. (Picture credit: Christin Mathew Philip)

10/10

Tabebuia Rosea trees in full bloom along the Metro section. (Picture credit: Christin Mathew Philip)

Christin Mathew Philip is an Assistant editor at moneycontrol.com. Based in Bengaluru, he writes on mobility, infrastructure and start-ups. He is a Ramnath Goenka excellence in journalism awardee. You can find him on Twitter here: twitter.com/ChristinMP_