These 7 smallcap stocks have gained over 75% this year and are still looking strong

The Sensex has lost 6.5 percent, so far, in 2022, and the BSE smallcap index is down more than 10 percent. Smallcaps normally see the steepest fall when the market slides but seven stocks have bucked the trend
This year, the benchmark Sensex has fallen about 6.5 percent, while the BSE smallcap index is down more than 10 percent. Typically, smallcap stocks grow at a faster clip than the largecap ones and are also the ones to see the steepest fall when the market slides. But there are seven smallcap stocks that have gone against the tide to gain more than 75 percent in 2022, so far. According to Moneycontrol SWOT analysis, most of these stocks look fundamentally strong. Take a look:
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. | The stock had gained 176 percent to Rs 283.65 as on May 09, 2022 from Rs 102.60 on December 31, 2021. According to a Moneycontrol SWOT analysis, the stock has more strengths than weaknesses. For more details click here
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd. | The stock rose 136 percent to Rs 173.95 as on May 9, 2022 from Rs 73.60 on December 31, 2021. According to a Moneycontrol SWOT analysis, the stock has more strengths than weaknesses. For more details click here
Vadilal Industries Ltd. | The stock was up 95 percent at Rs 1,777.95 on May 9 from Rs 909.70 on December 31, 2021. According to a Moneycontrol SWOT analysis, the stock has more strengths than weaknesses. For more details click here
TGV SRACC Ltd. | The stock had risen 87 percent to Rs 91.90 as on May 9, 2022 from Rs 49.15 on December 31, 2021. According to a Moneycontrol SWOT analysis, the stock has more strengths than weaknesses. For more details click here
BLS International Services Ltd. | In 2022, the stock has gained 79 percent—Rs 340 on May 9, 2022 from Rs 189.95 on December 31, 2021. According to a Moneycontrol SWOT analysis, the stock has more strengths than weaknesses. For more details click here
Meghmani Finechem Ltd | The stock was up 79 percent at Rs 1350.20 as on May 9, 2022 from Rs 755.10 on December 31, 2021. According to a Moneycontrol SWOT analysis, the stock has more strengths than weaknesses. For more details click here