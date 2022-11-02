In Pics | PM Modi inaugurates 3,024 new flats built for rehabilitating slum dwellers in Kalkaji

Moneycontrol News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 2 inaugurated 3,024 newly-constructed EWS flats at Kalkaji, Delhi built for rehabilitating slum dwellers under the 'In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation Project'. (Image: ANI)PM Modi handed over the keys to eligible beneficiaries at Bhoomiheen Camp at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi. (Image: ANI)"Today is a big day for thousands of slum dwellers; a new beginning to life. As I handed over the keys to eligible beneficiaries, I could see their happy and joyous faces. Over 3000 houses have been constructed in the first phase of the Kalkaji extension," said PM Modi. (Image: ANI)"Other families residing here will also get a chance to housewarming very soon. I have faith that these efforts by Central Government will play a key role in making Delhi an ideal city... our government has as much focus on poverty-stricken families residing in urban cities too," he added. (Image: ANI)The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has undertaken three such projects at Kalkaji Extension, Jailorwala Bagh and Kathputli Colony. (Image: ANI)Under the Kalkaji Extension Project, in-situ Slum Rehabilitation of three slum clusters namely Bhoomiheen Camp, Navjeevan camp, and Jawahar camp located at Kalkaji is being taken up in a phased manner. Under Phase I, 3024 EWS flats at the nearby vacant commercial center site have been constructed. The Jhuggi Jhopri site at Bhoomiheen Camp will be vacated by rehabilitating eligible households of Bhoomiheen camp to the newly constructed EWS flats. (Image: ANI)Post vacation of Bhoomiheen Campsite, in Phase II, this vacated site will be utilized for rehabilitation of Navjeevan Camp and Jawahar Camp. (Image: ANI)